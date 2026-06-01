Genentech Presents Updated Clinical Results Of Enicepatide And Petrelintide At ADA 2026

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a biotechnology company and member of the Roche group (RHHVF), announced that it will present new clinical data for Enicepatide and Petrelintide from its obesity portfolio to address treatment options for people with Obesity.

The results will be presented at the Scientific session of the 2026 American Diabetes Association (ADA) held between June 5 and June 8, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Enicepatide is an investigational drug, designed to have dual activity on Glucagon-like peptide-1 known as GLP-1 and Glucose-dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide or GIP receptor agonist to treat people diagnosed with obesity and its associated comorbidities including type 2 diabetes (T2D).

A phase II trial of Enicepatide in people living with overweight/obesity is underway. The dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist is also being investigated in an additional Phase II study in participants who are living with obesity or are overweight and have type 2 diabetes.

Petrelintide is a long-acting amylin analog designed with chemical and physical stability is suitable for weekly once subcutaneous administration.

Amylin receptor activation has shown to reduce body weight by restoring sensitivity to the satiety hormone leptin which induces a sense of feeling full faster.

The updated results from the Phase II ZUPREME-1 trial for petrelintide showcase efficacy and safety while evaluating for weight management in overweight patient.

In addition, the ongoing Phase II ZUPREME-2 monotherapy trial is evaluating petrelintide against placebo in obese people with T2D.

The company expects to advance enicepatide and petrelintide into Phase III development while simultaneously initiating a Phase II multi-arm trial of Enicepatide and Petrelintide fixed-dose combinations in mid-2026.

RHHVF is currently trading at $425.05, up 1.82% on the OTC.

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