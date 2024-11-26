Genentech:Phase III Study Of Tiragolumab Combination In Advanced Lung Cancer Fails To Meet Main Goal

(RTTNews) - Genentech announced that the Phase III SKYSCRAPER-01 study, which evaluated tiragolumab combined with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) versus Tecentriq alone in patients with PD-L1-high, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in the final analysis. The overall safety profile observed remained consistent with longer follow-up, and no new safety signals were identified.

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), noted that it continuously reviews its study programs to determine if any adjustments are necessary for the purposes of ongoing research. The company will apply the same principles to this program, with additional data from Phase III studies across different settings or tumor types anticipated next year.

SKYSCRAPER-01 is a global Phase III, randomized, double-blinded study evaluating tiragolumab plus Tecentriq compared to Tecentriq alone in 534 patients with PD-L1-high previously untreated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic NSCLC. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either tiragolumab plus Tecentriq or placebo plus Tecentriq, until disease progression, loss of clinical benefit, or unacceptable toxicity.

