Genentech: Phase III Study Shows Xolair More Effective, Fewer Side Effects For Food Allergies

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced new positive data from Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored Phase III OUtMATCH study, which provide further evidence supporting the role of Xolair (omalizumab) for the treatment of one or more food allergies. Stage 2 of the OUtMATCH study showed Xolair was more effective with fewer side effects than multi-allergen oral immunotherapy (OIT) in the first-ever head-to-head trial comparing the two treatment approaches.

Oral immunotherapy (OIT) involves ingesting the food allergen, initially with a very small amount and gradually increasing the amount. The findings were largely driven by the high rates of adverse events leading to study discontinuation in the OIT-treated group.

In addition, preliminary results from Stage 3 of the OUtMATCH study provide early data on introducing allergenic foods into a patient's diet after stopping Xolair.

In the U.S., Genentech and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation work together to develop and co-promote Xolair.

Genentech said Sunday that in the first head-to-head trial comparing Xolair to oral immunotherapy, the study met its primary endpoint showing 36% of food allergy patients treated with Xolair monotherapy could tolerate at least 2,000 mg of peanut protein and two other food allergens without experiencing an allergic reaction, compared to 19% in the OIT group.

After Stage 1 of the OUtMATCH study, which served as the basis for the FDA approval of Xolair for the treatment of food allergies, 117 patients moved on to Stage 2, where they all initially received 8 weeks of open-label Xolair. Patients were then randomized to receive either multi-allergen OIT or placebo OIT while continuing Xolair for another 8 weeks. After that, the OIT group switched to placebo injections for an additional 44 weeks while the other group continued Xolair with placebo OIT.

After the full treatment period, patients were re-challenged with their three study-specific foods (peanut and two other foods from milk, egg, wheat, cashew, hazelnut, and/or walnut). The primary endpoint was tolerance of 2,000 mg or more for all three foods, which was met. Superiority was also demonstrated for numerous secondary endpoints, including tolerating two or more foods. These findings were largely driven by the high rates of AEs in the OIT group. Serious AEs (30.5% for OIT vs. 0% for Xolair), AEs leading to treatment discontinuation (22% vs. 0%) and AEs treated with epinephrine (37.3% vs. 6.9%) were all more common in the OIT group.

Genentech noted that the first 60 patients from Stage 1 of the OUtMATCH study entered a 24-week open-label extension followed by Stage 3, which included dietary consumption of allergenic foods, rescue oral immunotherapy or food avoidance, depending on the results of the final food challenge and patient preferences. Patients were no longer receiving Xolair.

Each of the 60 patients received a treatment plan for each of their three study allergens. Of the 180 treatment plans, 82% (n=148) of initial treatment plans included dietary consumption of allergenic foods. After 12 months of follow-up, many patients were able to introduce allergenic foods in dietary form, although success rates were higher for milk, egg and wheat (61-70%) than for peanuts and tree nuts (38-56%). Success was defined as tolerating a median daily consumption of at least 300 mg of allergenic protein.

The study found that reduced consumption of allergenic foods appeared to be related to symptoms and other factors (such as taste and aversion), with no clear predictors of dietary consumption success. Many patients returned to avoidance due to AEs and other factors. AEs included anaphylaxis, epinephrine use and two cases of eosinophilic esophagitis possibly related to dietary consumption.

Stage 3 is ongoing and study investigators are continuing to analyze data from additional patients who completed Stage 2 and then entered Stage 3.

On February 16, 2024, the FDA approved Xolair for the reduction of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to one or more foods in adult and pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with IgE-mediated food allergy.

