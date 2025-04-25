Genentech:Phase III Data Shows Single-Dose Xofluza Effectively Reduces Influenza Transmission By 32%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that the New England Journal of Medicine has published a detailed analysis of the Phase III CENTERSTONE trial of Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil). The trial met its primary endpoint, showing that a single, oral dose of Xofluza taken by people infected with influenza reduced the odds of untreated household members contracting the virus by 32%.

For the key secondary endpoint of influenza virus transmission resulting in symptoms, Xofluza showed a clinically meaningful reduction although statistical significance was not reached. Xofluza was well tolerated, with no new safety signals identified.

Xofluza was discovered by Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and is being further developed and commercialized globally in collaboration with the Roche Group and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Under the terms of this agreement, Roche holds worldwide rights to Xofluza excluding Japan and Taiwan, which will be retained exclusively by Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

