Genentech, NVIDIA Enter Into Strategic AI Research Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), Tuesday announced a multi-year strategic research collaboration with NVIDIA that couples Genentech's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, extensive biological and molecular datasets, and research expertise with NVIDIA's world-leading accelerated computing capabilities and AI to speed up drug discovery and development.

The collaboration is designed to significantly enhance Genentech's advanced AI research programs by transforming its generative AI models and algorithms into a next-generation AI platform, expediting the discovery and delivery of novel therapies and medicines to people.

NVIDIA will share its computing expertise with Genentech's teams of computational scientists with the goal of optimizing and scaling Genentech's models, and in that process, may improve or enhance NVIDIA's platforms.

"By harnessing the power of AI models and algorithms, with our unique data and experiments, we're unlocking scientific discoveries with incredible speed and generating insights at an unprecedented scale," said Aviv Regev, EVP and head of Genentech Research and Early Development (gRED). "Bringing science and technology together has always been a foundation of biomedical breakthroughs at Genentech. We are thrilled to join forces with NVIDIA to further optimize our drug discovery and development to deliver treatments that transform people's lives."

