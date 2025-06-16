Markets
ABBV

Genentech And AbbVie: Venclexta Combo Fails To Extend Survival In Phase III Trial For High-Risk MDS

June 16, 2025 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), and AbbVie announced that The Phase III VERONA study, which evaluated Venclexta or venetoclax in combination with azacitidine for patients with previously untreated higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis.

The companies noted that the safety profile of the Venclexta combination was consistent with the known risk of the individual study medicines and no unexpected safety signals were observed.

According to the companies, the results of the VERONA study have no impact on the approved indications for Venclexta or any ongoing studies.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.