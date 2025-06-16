Markets
Genentech Advances Prasinezumab To Phase III Trials In Early Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced its decision to advance prasinezumab—a potential anti-alpha-synuclein antibody—into Phase III clinical development for early-stage Parkinson's disease. The decision is based on findings from the Phase IIb PADOVA study, as well as ongoing open-label extensions (OLEs) of both the PADOVA and Phase II PASADENA trials.

The ongoing PASADENA and PADOVA open-label extension (OLE) studies are evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of prasinezumab in more than 750 individuals with early-stage Parkinson's disease.

Roche's Genentech entered into a Licensing, Development, and Commercialization agreement with Prothena in December 2013 to develop and commercialize monoclonal antibodies targeting aggregated alpha-synuclein, such as prasinezumab, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

