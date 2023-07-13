Genentech : Phase III Trial Of Ocrevus In Multiple Sclerosis Meets Primary And Secondary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Phase III OCARINA II trial, which evaluated Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) as a twice a year 10-minute subcutaneous injection, met its primary and secondary endpoints in patients with relapsing forms of Multiple sclerosis or primary progressive Multiple sclerosis, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said in a statement on Thursday.

"This new subcutaneous injection will allow Ocrevus to be administered in 10 minutes twice a year, helping people living with MS to spend less time in treatment for this disease.'' said Levi Garraway, Genentech's chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.

According to the company, Ocrevus subcutaneous injection was shown to be non-inferior to Ocrevus given by intravenous infusion (IV), as measured by pharmacokinetics (levels in the blood) over 12 weeks.

Ocrevus subcutaneous injection was also comparable with Ocrevus IV in controlling magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) lesion activity in the brain over 12 weeks. The safety profile of Ocrevus subcutaneous injection was consistent with that of Ocrevus IV.

The company noted that the Ocrevus 10-minute injection is designed to be administered without the need for IV infrastructure so it has the potential to expand the usage of Ocrevus in Multiple sclerosis centers without IV infrastructure or those with IV capacity limitations.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.