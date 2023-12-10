Genentech : Longer-term Data From Studies Of Columvi & Lunsumio Show Durable Responses In Lymphomas

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that longer-term data from pivotal studies of fixed-duration Columvi and Lunsumio continued to show durable responses in people with heavily pre-treated lymphomas.

New data from its CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody program, including eight oral presentations, were presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition, December 9-12, 2023.

Based on 32-month and 3-year follow-ups of two pivotal studies for fixed-duration treatments of Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) and Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb), respectively, data show that remissions were maintained in the majority of patients with heavily pre-treated lymphomas.

Additionally, new early-phase data of novel Columvi or Lunsumio combination regimens support ongoing investigation in Phase III studies in earlier lines of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL).

According to the company, extended follow-up data from the pivotal Phase II NP30179 study of Columvi administered for up to 12 cycles (approximately eight months) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma who have received at least two prior lines of therapy showed favorable long-term outcomes.

After a median follow-up of 32 months, 55% of patients with a complete response were in remission at 24 months. Most of these patients remained progression-free and alive 18 months after completing the fixed-duration treatment. In patients who had received prior chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, the median duration of CR was 22.0 months (95% confidence interval [CI]: 6.7-not reached). No new safety signals were observed since the previous analysis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.