Genentech : FDA Accepts BLA For Crovalimab For Treatment Of Rare Life-Threatening Blood Condition

September 06, 2023 — 01:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the company's Biologics License Application for crovalimab, an investigational, novel anti-C5 recycling monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

The FDA acceptance was based on results from the pivotal Phase III COMMODORE 2 study, which demonstrated that in people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria or PNH, crovalimab achieved disease control and was well-tolerated. Results from the Phase III COMMODORE 1 study, demonstrating the consistent benefit-risk profile of crovalimab, also supported the application.

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria is a rare and life-threatening blood condition, which affects approximately 20,000 people worldwide. In PNH, red blood cells are destroyed by the complement system - part of the innate immune system. This causes symptoms such as anemia, fatigue and blood clots, and can lead to kidney disease.

The filing applications have also been accepted in the European Union, China and Japan, and submissions to other regulatory authorities around the world are ongoing.

