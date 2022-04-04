Genentech : Ocrevus Data Show Benefit In Disability Progression & Cognitive Decline In SPMS & PPMS

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced new Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) data that show its benefit on disease progression and cognitive outcomes in primary progressive multiple sclerosis or PPMS and secondary progressive MS or SPMS.

The company noted that 75% of patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS) achieved no evidence of progression (NEP) in a one-year interim analysis of CONSONANCE study . The study is a first-of-its-kind open-label Phase IIIb trial to evaluate the effect of Ocrevus in SPMS and PPMS patients.

The company stated that 70% of patients with SPMS and PPMS demonstrated stable or improved cognition after one year of Ocrevus treatment in the study.

According to the company, separate analysis on treatment disparities showed fewer Black and Hispanic patients with MS initiate high-efficacy treatments within two years of diagnosis.

Ocrevus is approved in 100 countries across North America, South America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, as well as in Australia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the EU.

Multiple sclerosis occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and support around nerve cells (myelin sheath) in the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord and optic nerves), causing inflammation and consequent damage. This damage can cause a wide range of symptoms, including muscle weakness, fatigue and difficulty seeing, and may eventually lead to disability.

Ocrevus is the first and only therapy approved for both RMS (including RRMS and active, or relapsing, secondary progressive MS [SPMS], in addition to clinically isolated syndrome in the United States) and PPMS. Ocrevus is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target CD20-positive B cells, a specific type of immune cell thought to be a key contributor to myelin (nerve cell insulation and support) and axonal (nerve cell) damage.

