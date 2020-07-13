Genentech : Late-stage Study Of Tecentriq On Advanced-stage Ovarian Cancer Fails To Meet PFS

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that a late-stage IMagyn050 study showed that the addition of Tecentriq to Avastin, paclitaxel and carboplatin did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival or PFS for the front-line treatment of women with newly-diagnosed advanced-stage ovarian cancer.

But, the company said that safety for Tecentriq in combination with Avastin, paclitaxel and carboplatin was consistent with the known safety profile of the combination.

Data for the overall survival co-primary endpoint are currently immature and follow-up will continue until the next planned analysis, the company said.

Results from IMagyn050 will be further evaluated in order to inform the Tecentriq gynecological development program. The Tecentriq program in ovarian cancer and cervical cancers builds on the combination with Avastin, which has helped women with newly diagnosed, advanced or relapsed ovarian and cervical cancers live without their disease getting worse, as demonstrated in results across seven pivotal Phase III trials that involved more than 5,000 women.

Genentech noted that it has an extensive development program for Tecentriq, including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, and head and neck cancers. This includes studies evaluating Tecentriq both alone and in combination with other medicines.

