Genentech : FDA Accepts Application For Xolair For Self-Administration Across All Indications

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for a new self-administration option for Xolair or omalizumab across all approved U.S. indications.

If approved, Xolair prefilled syringe would become available for either self-administration by select patients or administration by their caregivers.

The company expects to receive approval by the first-quarter 2021.

In the U.S., Xolair is currently approved for administration by a healthcare provider in a healthcare setting, and is the only approved biologic designed to target and block immunoglobulin E (IgE) for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe persistent allergic asthma and chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU).

In the U.S., Genentech and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation work together to develop and co-promote Xolair.

