Genentech: Tecentriq, Avastin Combination Study Meets Co-primary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Tecentriq in combination with Avastin, as a treatment for people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma who have not received prior systemic therapy, showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival and progression-free survival compared with standard-of-care sorafenib in a Phase III IMbrave150 study. Safety data for the combination was consistent with the safety profiles of the individual medicines.

In July 2018, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tecentriq in combination with Avastin in hepatocellular carcinoma.

