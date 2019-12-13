Genentech: Phase III IMspire150 Study Of Tecentriq Meets Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY), announced Friday that the Phase III IMspire150 study of Tecentriq Plus Cotellic and Zelboraf in people with previously untreated BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The study showed adding Tecentriq (atezolizumab) to Cotellic (cobimetinib) and Zelboraf (vemurafenib) helped to reduce the risk of disease worsening or death, compared to placebo plus Cotellic and Zelboraf.

The company noted that a significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS was demonstrated in the study. The safety profile observed in IMspire150 was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines.

The company will present the results from the study at an upcoming medical meeting and discuss with health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency.

Genentech said it has an extensive clinical trial development program for Tecentriq, with more than 50 ongoing studies, including multiple Phase III studies across lung, kidney, skin, breast, colorectal, prostate, ovarian, bladder, blood, liver and head and neck cancers.

Studies are evaluating Tecentriq alone and in combination with other medicines.

