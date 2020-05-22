Genentech: New Longer-Term Data Reinforce Satralizumab's Safety In NMOSD

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), Friday announced its plans to present new pooled pivotal satralizumab safety results for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or NMOSD.

The company noted that the new longer-term data reinforce safety of Satralizumab in adults and adolescents with NMOSD. Satralizumab was well-tolerated in a broad patient population - including adolescents, for whom there is no approved medicine.

NMOSD is a rare, lifelong and debilitating autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. Satralizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor, believed to play a key role in the inflammation that occurs in people with NMOSD.

Satralizumab was designed using novel antibody recycling technology, allowing for longer duration of antibody circulation and subcutaneous dosing every four weeks.

Genentech noted that the pooled data from the double-blind periods of the SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky Phase III studies showed that the rates of adverse events and serious adverse events were comparable between satralizumab and placebo groups, as a monotherapy or in combination with baseline therapy.

The company will present the new data at the 6th Annual Meeting of the European Academy of Neurology or EAN.

