Genenta Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Majority Stake In Sophia High Tech

(RTTNews) - Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA), which is transitioning into Saentra Forge, has signed definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Sòphia High Tech S.r.l., an Italian aerospace and defense engineering company. The move marks a significant step in Genenta's strategic shift from a pure biotech company to a broader industrial consolidator operating across national-security-related sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genenta will invest €6.0 million in two tranches. The first tranche will give the company a 19.9% stake, while completion of the second tranche will increase ownership to 51%, making Sophia High Tech a majority-owned subsidiary. The funding is expected to help Sophia expand production capacity, accelerate technology development, and strengthen its commercial footprint.

Sophia High Tech manufactures precision mechanical components used in European space and defense programs, serving organizations such as the European space and defence programs, serving organizations such as the European Space Agency, Thales Alenia Space Agency, Leonardo, and AVIO. The company reported €6.29 million in revenue and €0.96 million in EBITDA for fiscal year 2024, and expects sales of approximately €8 million for 2025 based on preliminary internal figures. Over the medium term, Sophia aims to double its 2024 revenue base by 2027 and expand its workforce from 44 to around 70 employees.

Genenta said it expects to add value through enhanced financial controls, expanded visibility, and operational efficiencies, including increased insourcing and improved asset utilization. The company noted that Sophia High Tech joins with a solid cash position and a profitable operating profile.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including clearance from the Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

GNTA has traded between $0.59 and $10.00 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $0.71, up 3.46%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $0.73, up 3.07%.

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