Genelux Says FDA Grants Fast Track Designation For Olvi-Vec To Treat Ovarian Cancer

November 27, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Immuno-oncology company Genelux Corp. (GNLX) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the development program of Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec) for the treatment of patients with platinum resistant/refractory ovarian cancer.

The company said the Fast Track designation granted for Olvi-Vec underscores its potential to address unmet medical needs in ovarian cancer.

Genelux is currently conducting OnPrime/GOG-3076, a Phase 3 multi-center, randomized, open-label registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer.

