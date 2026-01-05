BioTech
Genelux Reports Positive Interim Results From Olvi-Vec Lung Cancer Trials

January 05, 2026 — 09:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Genelux Corporation (GNLX) on Monday reported interim results from two ongoing trials evaluating Olvi-Vec in patients with progressive lung cancer: a Phase 1b/2 study in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and a Phase 2 VIRO-25 study in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In the Phase 1b/2 SCLC study, conducted in China by licensing partner Newsoara HYK Biopharmaceuticals, nine evaluable patients showed a 33% overall response rate (ORR) and a 67% disease control rate (DCR), with tumor shrinkage up to 85% in the highest-dose cohort. Olvi-Vec was generally well tolerated.

In the Phase 2 VIRO-25 NSCLC study in the U.S., five evaluable patients had a 60% DCR, with tumor reductions ranging from 8.9% to 22.7%. The therapy was generally well tolerated.

Additional interim data from both trials are expected throughout 2026. Topline results from a Phase 3 ovarian cancer trial are expected in the second half of 2026.

On Friday, Genelux shares had closed at $4.55, up 4.35%.

