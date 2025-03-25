Genelux Prices 3 Mln Stock Offering At $3.50/shr, Stock Fell

(RTTNews) - Genelux Corp. (GNLX) Tuesday announced the pricing of a 3 million underwritten share offering at $3.50 per share. The gross proceeds are expected to be $10.5 million.

Shares of Genelux are dropping in the market now.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used for continued clinical development of Olvi-Vec, working capital, and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about March 26, 2025.

Genelux is currently trading 13.41% lesser at $3.3690 on the Nasdaq.

