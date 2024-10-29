News & Insights

GNLX

Genelux initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim

October 29, 2024 — 04:45 am EDT

Guggenheim last night initiated coverage of Genelux (GNLX) with a Buy rating and $8 price target Genelux is a clinical-stage Biotech company leveraging its proprietary Choice platform-derived library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus product candidates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that at the stock’s current market cap and near-zero enterprise value, there is a positive risk/reward heading into the Phase III PRROC dataset next year.

