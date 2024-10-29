Genelux initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim last night initiated coverage of Genelux (GNLX) with a Buy rating and $8 price target Genelux is a clinical-stage Biotech company leveraging its proprietary Choice platform-derived library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus product candidates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that at the stock’s current market cap and near-zero enterprise value, there is a positive risk/reward heading into the Phase III PRROC dataset next year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GNLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.