Genelux (GNLX) Price Target Increased by 80.00% to 32.13

The average one-year price target for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) has been revised to 32.13 / share. This is an increase of 80.00% from the prior estimate of 17.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.72% from the latest reported closing price of 31.90 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

Hohimer Wealth Management holds 45K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 38K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 33K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Axxcess Wealth Management holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

