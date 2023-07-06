News & Insights

Stocks
GNLX

Genelux (GNLX) Price Target Increased by 80.00% to 32.13

July 06, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) has been revised to 32.13 / share. This is an increase of 80.00% from the prior estimate of 17.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.72% from the latest reported closing price of 31.90 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GNLX / Genelux Corp Shares Held by Institutions

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

Hohimer Wealth Management holds 45K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 38K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 33K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Axxcess Wealth Management holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.