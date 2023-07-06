Genelux (GNLX) Price Target Increased by 80.00% to 32.13

The average one-year price target for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) has been revised to 32.13 / share. This is an increase of 80.00% from the prior estimate of 17.85 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.72% from the latest reported closing price of 31.90 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.
Hohimer Wealth Management holds 45K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.
Geode Capital Management holds 38K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.
Barclays holds 33K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.
Axxcess Wealth Management holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.
Additional reading:
- Slide presentation, dated June 27, 2023
- Securities Purchase Agreement, dated June 9, 2023, by and among Genelux Corporation and the Purchasers.
- Executive Employment Offer Letter, by and between the Registrant and Thomas Zindrick, J.D., dated May 30, 2023.
- Sixteenth Amendment to Lease Agreement, by and between the Registrant and 3030 Bunker Hill Owner (DE) LLC, dated January 26, 2023.
- Securities Purchase Agreement, dated May 12, 2023, by and among the Registrant and the Purchasers.
