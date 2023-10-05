Genelux (GNLX) Price Target Increased by 8.99% to 35.02

The average one-year price target for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) has been revised to 35.02 / share. This is an increase of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 32.13 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.28% from the latest reported closing price of 25.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genelux. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 284.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNLX is 0.01%, a decrease of 42.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.55% to 591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 65K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 42.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 84.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 54.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 26.97% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 33K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 65.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 231.64% over the last quarter.

Hohimer Wealth Management holds 25K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 82.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 38.34% over the last quarter.

