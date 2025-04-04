GENELUX Earnings Preview: Recent $GNLX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENELUX ($GNLX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.19 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GNLX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GENELUX Insider Trading Activity

GENELUX insiders have traded $GNLX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS ZINDRICK (President and CEO) sold 14,315 shares for an estimated $33,497

JOSEPH CAPPELLO (VP, Pharmaceutical Development) sold 6,300 shares for an estimated $14,742

JAMES L TYREE sold 3,460 shares for an estimated $8,511

RALPH SMALLING (Head of Regulatory) sold 2,510 shares for an estimated $5,873

LOURIE S. ZAK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,103 shares for an estimated $4,921

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GENELUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of GENELUX stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GENELUX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNLX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GENELUX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GNLX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.