Genelux Corporation Appoints Eric Groen as General Counsel and Head of Business Development

Genelux Corporation appointed Eric Groen as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, enhancing its executive team for growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Genelux Corporation announced the appointment of Eric Groen as its new General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer, and Head of Business Development, effective July 1, 2025. CEO Thomas Zindrick expressed excitement about Groen's extensive legal and business development experience in the biotechnology sector, which includes leadership roles at Rani Therapeutics and a 20-year tenure at Amgen. Groen's expertise in corporate law, mergers, and innovative approaches to drive patient outcomes will be essential for the company's growth, particularly in advancing its oncolytic immunotherapy, Olvi-Vec. Groen will receive a stock option grant as part of his induction. Genelux is focused on developing advanced cancer treatments using its proprietary technologies.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Eric Groen as General Counsel and Head of Business Development strengthens the executive team with his extensive legal expertise and experience in the life sciences industry.

Mr. Groen's background includes leadership roles and significant transactions, including a $10 billion acquisition, indicating a strong potential to drive strategic growth for Genelux.

The press release highlights Genelux's commitment to advancing innovation in immunotherapy, specifically through its most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, which is undergoing crucial Phase 3 trials.

The grant of a stock option inducement award to Mr. Groen aligns his interests with those of shareholders, potentially fostering a collaborative approach to the company's growth and success.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of Eric Groen as General Counsel and other roles might raise concerns regarding the company's stability, as such shifts in leadership can indicate underlying issues or restructuring efforts.

The granting of an inducement award of stock options might be perceived negatively, as it could imply that the company is uncertain about the effectiveness of its existing leadership or strategic direction.

The release's emphasis on forward-looking statements may signal a lack of currently tangible results, indicating a reliance on future performance that could be seen as speculative.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Genelux's new General Counsel?

Eric Groen has been appointed as General Counsel, effective July 1, 2025.

What experience does Eric Groen bring to Genelux?

Eric Groen has over two decades of leadership in the life sciences industry and expertise in corporate law and business development.

What is Olvi-Vec, Genelux's advanced product candidate?

Olvi-Vec is a modified strain of the vaccinia virus, being evaluated for efficacy in treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

What award has Eric Groen received upon his appointment?

He received a stock option inducement award to purchase 270,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.83 per share.

How does Genelux contribute to patient care?

Genelux focuses on developing oncolytic immunotherapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with aggressive solid tumors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GNLX Insider Trading Activity

$GNLX insiders have traded $GNLX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS ZINDRICK (President and CEO) sold 10,764 shares for an estimated $31,430

YONG YU (VP, Clinical Trial Operations) sold 5,579 shares for an estimated $16,290

JOSEPH CAPPELLO (VP, Pharmaceutical Development) sold 4,737 shares for an estimated $13,832

SEAN RYDER (General Counsel) sold 4,475 shares for an estimated $13,067

RALPH SMALLING (Head of Regulatory) sold 1,259 shares for an estimated $3,676

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GNLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $GNLX stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release











WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Genelux Corporation



(NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the appointment of Eric Groen as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Business Development, effective July 1, 2025.





"We are delighted to welcome Eric to the executive team,” said Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. “Eric brings a powerful blend of legal expertise, global business development savvy, and a strategic understanding of the biotechnology ecosystem. His proven ability to lead high-impact transactions, build trusted partnerships, and navigate complex regulatory environments will be invaluable in shaping our next phase of growth.”





Mr. Groen is an accomplished executive who has over two decades of leadership in the life sciences industry, driving results, empowering teams, and shaping positive corporate culture. Recognized as a strategic yet hands-on executive, he is passionate about advancing innovation to improve patient outcomes and is eager to help Genelux realize the full potential of Olvi-Vec for patients, shareholders, and employees.





Most recently, Mr. Groen served as General Counsel of Rani Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotech company. Previously, he spent 20 years in the legal department at Amgen with a proven track record in business development transactions such as Amgen’s $10 billion acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Groen offers deep expertise across corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, compliance, and business development. He graduated from Harvard Law School with his J.D. and from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a B.A. in Political Science.





“I’m honored to join Genelux at such a pivotal time,” said Mr. Groen. “This is a company with a compelling vision, exciting science, and a clear path to impact. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to help drive strategic growth, expand our collaborations and regional partnerships, and bring Olvi-Vec to patients who are urgently waiting for new options.”





In connection with his appointment, Mr. Groen was granted an inducement award of a stock option to purchase 270,000 shares of common stock under Genelux’s 2023 Inducement Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), at an exercise price of $2.83 per share. The inducement award will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to Mr. Groen’s continued service relationship with the company through the applicable vesting dates.







About Genelux Corporation







Genelux is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Genelux’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit



www.genelux.com



and follow us on Twitter



@Genelux_Corp



and on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “look forward” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to Mr. Groen’s expected contribution to Genelux, Olvi-Vec’s development plans and the realization of Olvi-Vec’s full potential. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Genelux’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Genelux does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.







Investor and Media Contacts







Ankit Bhargava, MD





Allele Communications, LLC





genelux@allelecomms.com





Source: Genelux Corporation





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bf2ab49-f6f8-46c1-a77b-db6f7c7b1d2c





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.