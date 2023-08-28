Genelux Appoints Lourie Zak As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Immuno-oncology company Genelux Corp. (GNLX) announced Monday that Lourie Zak will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 28, 2023.

Zak will join Genelux with an extensive background in CFO roles, including Guitar Center Brands, Sonifi Solutions, and PBS Biotech. She started her biotech career at Amgen where she progressively moved into more senior positions, including Executive Director Finance, Global Commercial Operations.

Zak brings years of accounting and financial management expertise to her role at Genelux as the company continues to execute its operating plan, which includes building a commercially ready team and supporting the potential launch of Olvi-Vec.

Doug Samuelson, who played an important role as the Company's Chief Financial Officer during its IPO earlier this year, is set to resume his position as Vice President of Finance.

