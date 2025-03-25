Genelux Aligns With FDA On Approval Pathway For Olvi-Vec In Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

(RTTNews) - Genelux Corporation (GNLX), on Tuesday announced that it has aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on the approval pathway for its oncolytic virus therapy, Olvi-Vec, in the treatment of platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer or PRROC.

This alignment follows a Type D meeting with the FDA to discuss the ongoing OnPrime/GOG-3076 Phase 3 trial.

At the meeting, the FDA confirmed that data from the OnPrime/GOG-3076 trial could potentially support traditional approval if a clinically meaningful progression-free survival or PFS advantage is shown, with no significant decrease in overall survival or OS.

The FDA also recommended that Genelux request a pre-BLA meeting following the study's completion to discuss topline data.

Olvi-Vec is currently being evaluated in the OnPrime/GOG-3076 trial, a multi-center study aimed at providing a treatment option for ovarian cancer patients with urgent unmet needs.

Genelux is advancing Olvi-Vec with the goal of improving outcomes for patients with this difficult-to-treat disease.

GNLX is trading at $3.11 down by 19.51 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.