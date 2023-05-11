Genel Energy scraps 2023 output forecast on Iraq-Turkey pipeline closure

May 11 (Reuters) - Genel Energy GENL.L scrapped its 2023 production forecast on Thursday, saying it was no longer valid amid the closure of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline in March.
The Iraqi Kurdistan-focussed company said it would issue a new forecast once the pipeline reopens and investments plans are confirmed.
It also cut its capital expenditure forecast for 2023.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
