Genel Energy scraps 2023 output forecast on Iraq-Turkey pipeline closure

May 11 (Reuters) - Genel Energy GENL.L scrapped its 2023 production forecast on Thursday, saying it was no longer valid amid the closure of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline in March.

The Iraqi Kurdistan-focussed company said it would issue a new forecast once the pipeline reopens and investments plans are confirmed.

It also cut its capital expenditure forecast for 2023.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.