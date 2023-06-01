Genel Energy (LSE:GENL) Price Target Decreased by 9.14% to 150.45

The average one-year price target for Genel Energy (LSE:GENL) has been revised to 150.45 / share. This is an decrease of 9.14% from the prior estimate of 165.58 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.81% from the latest reported closing price of 111.60 / share.

Genel Energy Maintains 13.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 13.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -5.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genel Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENL is 0.02%, a decrease of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 7,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,825K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 935K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 792K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 731K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 655K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 9.71% over the last quarter.

