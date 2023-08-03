Genel Energy (LSE:GENL) Price Target Decreased by 6.10% to 141.27

The average one-year price target for Genel Energy (LSE:GENL) has been revised to 141.27 / share. This is an decrease of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 150.45 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 138.37 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.15% from the latest reported closing price of 100.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genel Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENL is 0.02%, a decrease of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 7,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,864K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 912K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 13.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 793K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 13.46% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 731K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 635K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 11.00% over the last quarter.

