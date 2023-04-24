Genel Energy (LSE:GENL) Price Target Decreased by 11.29% to 165.58

The average one-year price target for Genel Energy (LSE:GENL) has been revised to 165.58 / share. This is an decrease of 11.29% from the prior estimate of 186.66 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 156.55 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.58% from the latest reported closing price of 112.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genel Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENL is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 7,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,825K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 935K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 792K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 731K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 655K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 9.71% over the last quarter.

See all Genel Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.