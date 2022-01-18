Genel Energy expects free cash flow to more than double in 2022

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

London-listed Genel Energy on Tuesday forecast its free cash flow to more than double in 2022, helped by an increase in global oil prices, but the oil producer said it expects output to be at the same level as last year.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - London-listed Genel Energy GENL.L on Tuesday forecast its free cash flow to more than double in 2022, helped by an increase in global oil prices, but the oil producer said it expects output to be at the same level as last year.

The company, whose production is focused on the Iraqi Kurdistan region, expects free cash flow of up to $200 million, before any dividend payments, at Brent oil prices of $75 per barrel.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More