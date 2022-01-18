Genel Energy expects free cash flow to more than double in 2022

Jan 18 (Reuters) - London-listed Genel Energy GENL.L on Tuesday forecast its free cash flow to more than double in 2022, helped by an increase in global oil prices, but the oil producer said it expects output to be at the same level as last year.

The company, whose production is focused on the Iraqi Kurdistan region, expects free cash flow of up to $200 million, before any dividend payments, at Brent oil prices of $75 per barrel.

