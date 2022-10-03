Genel Energy appoints Weir as permanent CEO

Adds details, background

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil firm Genel Energy Plc GENL.Lon Monday appointed Paul Weir as its full-time chief executive officer, a role he has been filling on an interim basis.

Weir, who previously served as the chief operating officer, was appointed as the interim executive chief in June. He joined Genel in 2020 from Africa-focused Tullow Oil TLW.L where he was group head of operations and safety.

London-listed Genel, which is undergoing a management reshuffle, also named Luke Clements as chief financial officer in May.

Weir will replace the outgoing CEO Bill Higgs who stepped down, after he failed in his bid for reappointment at a shareholder meeting earlier this year.

Shares in the company, which is locked in an arbitration against Iraqi Kurdistan over the regional government's termination of production-sharing contracts, have shed nearly 24% during Weir's tenure as the interim CEO.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

