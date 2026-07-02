Markets

Genel, Bidco, Capricorn Agree On Terms Of Recommended Cash Acquisition Of Capricorn

July 02, 2026 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genel Energy (GENL.L) announced the boards of Genel, Genel Energy No.9 or Bidco and Capricorn Energy have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Capricorn by Bidco. Genel Energy No.9 or Bidco is a company indirectly owned by Genel Energy plc. The Acquisition Value implies a value for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Capricorn of approximately $360 million on a fully diluted basis. The Acquisition Value comprises, for each Capricorn share: $3.75 in cash; and a special dividend of $0.99.

The Capricorn Directors intend to recommend unanimously that Capricorn shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting.

At last close, Capricorn Energy shares were trading at 288.00 pence, down 2.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.