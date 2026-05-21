Is GeneDx Stock a Buys After a Company Director Purchased Over 350,000 Shares?

Key Points

Director Keith A. Meister acquired 351,273 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $13.77 million over three trading days in May 2026.

The purchase resulted in direct ownership of 20,129 shares and indirect holdings of 5,117,714 shares post-transaction.

All shares were acquired via open-market purchases.

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Board of Directors member Keith A. Meister reported the purchase of 351,273 shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) across multiple open-market transactions from May 13 to May 15, 2026, at a weighted average price of $39.19 per share, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (indirect) 351,273 Transaction value $13.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 20,129 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$789,000

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($39.19).

Key questions

How does the purchase size compare to Meister's historical trading activity?

The 351,273-share acquisition is one of the larger transactions in Meister's history, though the historical cadence reflects infrequent open-market buys, with just over four trades per year and a prior single sell transaction of 883,742 shares.

The 351,273-share acquisition is one of the larger transactions in Meister's history, though the historical cadence reflects infrequent open-market buys, with just over four trades per year and a prior single sell transaction of 883,742 shares. What is the structure of Meister's ownership post-transaction?

Post-transaction, direct ownership stands at 20,129 shares, while indirect holdings total 5,117,714 shares, primarily managed via Corvex Management LP and CMLS Holdings LLC, as detailed in the filing.

Post-transaction, direct ownership stands at 20,129 shares, while indirect holdings total 5,117,714 shares, primarily managed via Corvex Management LP and CMLS Holdings LLC, as detailed in the filing. What percentage of Meister's holdings did this transaction represent, and how does it affect his capacity for future trades?

This purchase represented 7.34% of Meister's total holdings at the time, but with direct holdings now comprising only a small fraction of total beneficial ownership, future large-scale purchases would require increased capacity or new share issuances.

This purchase represented 7.34% of Meister's total holdings at the time, but with direct holdings now comprising only a small fraction of total beneficial ownership, future large-scale purchases would require increased capacity or new share issuances. How does the transaction price relate to market conditions around the time of the trade?

The weighted average purchase price of $39.19 was slightly below the stock’s May 19, 2026 closing price of $42.13, indicating a modest gain from the transaction window despite a one-year decline of 40.68%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $39.19 Market capitalization $1.25 billion Revenue (TTM) $442.68 million Net income (TTM) ($77.81 million)

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 15, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

GeneDx offers AI-driven health intelligence solutions, leveraging clinical and genomic data via the Centrellis platform to address complex medical needs.

The company serves healthcare organizations, clinicians, and research institutions seeking advanced analytics for disease understanding and patient management.

GeneDx operates at scale in the healthcare information services sector, with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into clinical and genomic data analysis. The company's strategy centers on delivering actionable health intelligence and individualized care trajectories through its Centrellis health intelligence platform.

Its competitive edge lies in the proprietary Centrellis platform, which enables science-driven, patient-centric solutions for the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

What this transaction means for investors

GeneDx Board of Directors member Keith Meister’s May purchase of company shares suggests he is bullish on the stock. He already held millions of shares indirectly through entities such as Corvex Management, and is a 10% owner; adding to this plentiful position indicates GeneDx stock had reached a compelling valuation to encourage adding to his stake.

GeneDx shares hit a 52-week low of $32.21 on May 6, just days before Meister’s buy. That’s a massive drop from the 52-week high of $170.87 reached in December of 2025. The price plunge resulted in a price-to-sales ratio of three, less than half what it was a year ago, suggesting shares are at a cheap valuation. No wonder Meister grabbed more stock.

GeneDx’s business is expanding. Its first quarter revenue grew to $102.3 million, representing 17% year-over-year growth. However, shares fell as the company reported a massive Q1 net loss of $63.3 million compared to a loss of $6.5 million in the prior year. One factor contributing to the net loss increase was a $31.3 million impairment write-down related to its acquisition of Fabric Genomics.

Buying GeneDx stock makes sense from a valuation perspective, but only if you believe the company can bounce back over the long term to move its business towards profitability.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.