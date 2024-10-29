GeneDx price target raised to $95 from $45 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on GeneDx (WGS) to $95 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following what the firm says was “another strong” Q3 report. Revenue beat by 18%, the company “again” raised its fiscal year revenue guidance, and “importantly,” GeneDx delivered on its goal of profitability well ahead of expectations, the analyst tells investors.
