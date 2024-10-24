News & Insights

GeneDx price target raised to $70 from $46 at Craig-Hallum

October 24, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Craig-Hallum analyst Bill Bonello raised the firm’s price target on GeneDx (WGS) to $70 from $46 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects Q3 to be another beat-and-raise quarter with gross margin expansion and continued progress toward positive adjusted net income. Further, Craig-Hallum believes the numbers are conservative and that Q3 results should be a positive catalyst.

