GeneDx Names Linda Genen Chief Medical Officer

January 06, 2026 — 09:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), a global leader in rare disease diagnosis, Tuesday announced appointment of Linda Genen as Chief Medical Officer.

The company said Genen will oversee Medical and Clinical Affairs, and will lead its clinical strategy.

She has experience across clinical practice, payer strategy, innovation, and maternal-infant health. A former neonatologist and healthcare executive, she joins GeneDx from ProgenyHealth, where she served as Chief Medical Officer and led clinical strategy.

