GeneDx Holdings (WGS) Price Target Increased by 13.70% to 10.58

The average one-year price target for GeneDx Holdings (NasdaqGS:WGS) has been revised to 10.58 / share. This is an increase of 13.70% from the prior estimate of 9.31 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.12% from the latest reported closing price of 9.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in GeneDx Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGS is 0.04%, a decrease of 30.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.36% to 12,816K shares. The put/call ratio of WGS is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 3,096K shares representing 11.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 2,474K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,308K shares, representing a decrease of 33.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 44.82% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,687K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 87.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 449.84% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 835K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 643K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing a decrease of 94.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 67.53% over the last quarter.

GeneDx Holdings Background Information



Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis™, its innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

