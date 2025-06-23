GeneDx Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WGS

In trading on Monday, shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.76, changing hands as high as $80.50 per share. GeneDx Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 19% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WGS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.91 per share, with $117.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.71.

