GENEDX Earnings Results: $WGS Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENEDX ($WGS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The company also reported revenue of $95,640,000, beating estimates of $83,051,290 by $12,588,710.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WGS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GENEDX Insider Trading Activity

GENEDX insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT MOUNT SINAI ICAHN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,012,941 shares for an estimated $75,328,722 .

. KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 146,954 shares for an estimated $11,338,604 .

. KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 68,405 shares for an estimated $5,656,181 .

. JASON RYAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $3,316,879.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GENEDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of GENEDX stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GENEDX Government Contracts

We have seen $45,000 of award payments to $WGS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.