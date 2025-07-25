GeneDx CFO Sells More Than Half of His Shares

On July 11, 2025, Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer of GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS), reported the sale of 5,278 shares of the company in multiple transactions, reducing his post-transaction holdings to 3,392 shares.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares Traded 5,278 Post-Transaction Shares 3,392

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to the insider's recent activity?

This sale of 5,278 shares is near the median trade size for Feeley, with a consistent pattern of selling in the last several quarters.

What is the significance of the remaining holding for the insider?

After this transaction, the insider retains 3,392 shares, representing approximately 0.01% of total shares outstanding as of July 17, 2025.

What is the stock's recent performance context?

GeneDx Holdings shares have appreciated 141.5% over the past year as of July 11.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $2.29 billion Revenue (TTM) $330 million Net Income (TTM) ($38.6 million) One-Year Price Change 141.50%

Company snapshot

Provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven health intelligence solutions, leveraging clinical and genomic data to support disease understanding and wellness optimization.

Delivers science-driven healthcare solutions through the Centrellis health intelligence platform.

GeneDx Holdings is a healthcare technology company specializing in the integration of AI and machine learning with multidimensional clinical and genomic data. The company’s scalable platform approach enables the development of dynamic health models, supporting precision medicine and individualized patient care. GeneDx's focus on data-driven solutions positions it as a competitive provider of advanced health intelligence in the medical information services sector.

Foolish take

Although GeneDx Holdings shares are up a staggering 141.5% in the past 12 months as of this writing, the genetic testing stock has lost substantial amounts over other time frames. It is down by about 74% from its 2021 debut price, down by about 90% from its peak, and also well below the 52-week high of $117.75 per share it touched on April 29. While some sellers may be booking profits from the past year, the potential loss of revenue from GeneDx’s planned exit of its hereditary cancer business this year appears to have hit investor sentiment.

GeneDx, however, has strong growth catalysts. It recently reported a 42% year-over-year surge in revenue for the first quarter, driven by high exome and genome test volumes. Revenue from exome and genome tests jumped 62% year over year, and the business accounted for 82% of GeneDx’s total Q1 revenue. The company’s net loss for the quarter shrank to $6.5 million from $20 million in the prior-year period.

That Q1 performance encouraged management to raise its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $360 million to $375 million from its earlier forecast range of $350 million to $360 million.

GeneDx provides a wide range of genetic testing to help with the early diagnosis of genetic disorders and diseases like epilepsy. The company is now targeting a larger population of patients as it expands testing to outpatient pediatrics, NICU patients, and newborns.

In May, GeneDx acquired Fabric Genomics, adding that company's AI-driven test interpretations to its own vast rare diseases database and genomics testing portfolio. That combination offers several growth opportunities to GeneDx, especially in NICU and newborn screening. Management believes the acquisition and the recent launch of new products like ultrarapid genome testing should drive growth in 2025 and beyond.

Glossary

Insider: An executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received or paid in a securities trade.

Post-transaction holdings: The number of shares an insider owns after completing a trade.

YTD performance: Year-to-date performance, measuring returns from the start of the calendar year to the present.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Outstanding shares: All shares of a company that are currently owned by shareholders and available for trading.

AI-driven health intelligence: Use of artificial intelligence to analyze health data and provide insights for medical decisions.

Genomic data: Information derived from an individual's complete set of DNA, used for health analysis.

Precision medicine: Medical care tailored to individual characteristics, often using genetic and clinical data.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Health intelligence platform: A digital system that integrates and analyzes health data to support clinical decisions.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.