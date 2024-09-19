GeneDx - AI Healthcare Leader

Summary

GeneDx Holdings Corp. offers AI-driven genomics-related diagnostic services, focusing on pediatrics, rare diseases, and hereditary cancer screening, with significant recent price appreciation.

Barchart's technical indicators show 100% buy signals, a 919.55% gain in the last year, and strong momentum above key moving averages.

Fundamental factors include a $970 million market cap, projected revenue growth of 30% this year and 14.3% next year, and substantial earnings increases.

Analysts provide mixed ratings with price targets between $32 and $50, while investor sentiment is cautious, highlighting the stock's volatility and speculative nature.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the AI healthcare company GeneDx (WGS) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 9/12 the stock gained 3.04%.

WGS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

461.37+ Weighted Alpha

2.29 - 60 month Beta

919.55% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 17.67% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.35%

Technical support level at $36.66

Recently traded at $38.76 with 50 day moving average of $33.36

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $970 million

Revenue expected to grow 30.00% this year and another 14.30% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 85.00% this year, and an additional 111.50% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 3 strong buy and 3 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $32 and $50 with a consensus of $41

Value Line give the stock its average rating of 3

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a hold

MorningStar rates the stock an average 3 star rating with Fair Value at $44.59 or 16% under valued

4,520 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

