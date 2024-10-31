GeneDx 865K share Block Trade; price range $77.00-$80.00

Jefferies is acting as sole book running manager for the offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WGS:
- GeneDx price target raised to $95 from $70 at Craig-Hallum
- GeneDx Achieves Profitability with Strong Q3 Growth
- GeneDx price target raised to $75 from $34 at Wells Fargo
- GeneDx price target raised to $95 from $45 at BTIG
- McDonald’s, Ford, Pfizer report Q3 earnings beats: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.