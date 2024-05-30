News & Insights

Stocks

Genedrive Secures £6 Million in Funding Round

May 30, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genedrive (GB:GDR) has released an update.

Genedrive PLC has successfully raised a total of £6.0 million through various offerings, with strong support from existing shareholders, as the acceptances for the Open Offer represented 94.4 percent of the available shares. The company’s directors also demonstrated their confidence by participating in the fundraising at the issue price of 1.5p per share. The new capital is intended to further market penetration and sales of Genedrive’s pharmacogenetic testing products, as well as support regulatory efforts in the U.S.

For further insights into GB:GDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.