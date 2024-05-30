Genedrive Secures £6 Million in Funding Round

Genedrive (GB:GDR) has released an update.

Genedrive PLC has successfully raised a total of £6.0 million through various offerings, with strong support from existing shareholders, as the acceptances for the Open Offer represented 94.4 percent of the available shares. The company’s directors also demonstrated their confidence by participating in the fundraising at the issue price of 1.5p per share. The new capital is intended to further market penetration and sales of Genedrive’s pharmacogenetic testing products, as well as support regulatory efforts in the U.S.

