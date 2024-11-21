Genedrive Secures Funding to Boost NHS Adoption

Genedrive (GB:GDR) has released an update.

Genedrive PLC has secured a funding award from NIHR and the UK Government Office for Life Sciences to support the Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit, aimed at generating real-world evidence for NHS use. This initiative is expected to generate £500,000 in revenue for Genedrive and enhance the kit’s adoption, potentially bolstering the company’s market position. The program will involve 14 hospital sites across the UK, contributing to both UK and US market strategies.

