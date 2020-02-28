Gene therapy developer Passage Bio prices upsized IPO at the $18 high end

Passage Bio, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare CNS disorders, raised $216 million by offering an upsized 12 million shares at $18, the high end of the range of $16 to $18. Earlier on Thursday, Passage Bio increased its proposed offering to 10 million shares, after originally filing to offer 7.4 million shares. At the $216 million deal size, Passage raised 72% more in proceeds than originally planned.



plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PASG. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.



