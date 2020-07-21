4D Molecular Therapeutics, which is developing targeted gene therapies for multiple diseases, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Tuesday. It originally filed in September 2019 with a proposed deal size of $100 million and had not amended its prospectus since then. Last month, the company announced that it had raised $75 million in a Series C round led by Viking Global Investors.



The Emeryville, CA-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $13 million in collaboration and research revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DDDD. Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, and William Blair were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Gene therapy developer 4D Molecular Therapeutics withdraws $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



