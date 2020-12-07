4D Molecular Therapeutics, which is developing targeted gene therapies for multiple diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Emeryville, CA-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 4.8 million shares at a price range of $20 to $22. At the midpoint of the proposed range, 4D Molecular Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $491 million.



4D is developing product candidates using its targeted and evolved AAV vectors, initially focusing on ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its lead candidates include 4D-125, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa with initial data expected in 2021; 4D-110, which is currently in a Phase 1 trial for choroideremia with initial data expected in 2022; and 4D-310, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial for Fabry disease with initial data expected in 2021. It has two additional candidates that it expects to file INDs for in the 2H21.



4D Molecular Therapeutics was founded in 2013 and booked $17 million in collaboration and license revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FDMT. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of December 7, 2020.



The article Gene therapy developer 4D Molecular Therapeutics sets terms for $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

