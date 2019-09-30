IPOs

Gene therapy developer 4D Molecular Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO

4D Molecular Therapeutics, which is developing targeted gene therapies for multiple diseases, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

The Emeryville, CA-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $13 million in collaboration and research revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DDDD. 4D Molecular Therapeutics filed confidentially on August 2, 2019. Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

